Firefighters called to slip road on M54 after car fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.51pm reporting the incident at junction five on the M54 east-bound.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one “saloon car” that was 50 per cent destroyed by fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

The fire was under control by 6.14pm.