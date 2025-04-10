Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner urges Birmingham bin collectors to accept ‘improved’ deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Angela Rayner has urged striking bin collectors in Birmingham to accept an “improved” deal as she met with volunteers clearing rubbish that has piled up on the city’s streets.

Unite members walked out last month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs.

The Deputy Prime Minister and local government minister, Jim McMahon, visited Birmingham on Thursday to meet with staff involved in clearing the backlog and volunteers clearing up their area.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Ms Rayner, who is also Communities Secretary, said: “The people of Birmingham are our first priority – this dispute is causing misery and disruption to residents and the backlog must be dealt with quickly to address public health risks.

“My department is working with Birmingham City Council to support its response to accelerate clearing the backlog and rapidly improve the situation on the ground. Neighbouring authorities are providing additional vehicles and crews, and we are providing logistical support.

“I have pressed both sides to negotiate at pace to urgently find a resolution. There is now a better offer on the table and I would urge Unite to suspend the action and accept the improved deal so we achieve fairness for both workers and residents of this city.”