Air rifles and chainsaws recovered after early morning burglary at Telford Farm Machinery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said the incident had taken place at Telford Farm Machinery in the early hours of this morning - Thursday, April 10.

They said a man had been arrested shortly after, with the items recovered.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "A swift response to a burglary in Newport today - Thursday 10 April - led to a man being arrested shortly after.

"Officers were called to Telford Farm Machinery in Chetwynd End at around 2.50am this morning, following a report of two men breaking into the property and leaving the area in a white Vauxhall Corsa.

"The car was located nearby in which a number of chainsaws and air rifles were recovered from inside.

"One occupant of the vehicle was located a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"The 51-year-old man remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

"Officers from Telford’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team are carrying out enquiries to locate the second man who was spotted leaving the scene.

"Anyone with information which might help the investigation is asked to email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk."