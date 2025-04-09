Works continue to bring historic canal building in Newport back into community use
Newport Town Council is seeking to bring a historic canal building back into community use by this summer.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 'black shed' on the canal basin is believed to be one of the last remaining wharf sheds in the country and is currently undergoing renovation works to return it to its former glory.
The town council has taken on the building to ensure it is in a suitable condition for those who are using it.
Several repairs and upgrades have already been completed including the installation of new lights and electrics, and it's hoped that the building's floor and roof can be replaced next.
Built in around 1840, the black shed used to be part of a once-busy canal wharf, which itself was built on the former medieval fishery that made Newport famous.