Works continue to bring historic canal building in Newport back into community use

The 'black shed' on the canal basin is believed to be one of the last remaining wharf sheds in the country and is currently undergoing renovation works to return it to its former glory.

The town council has taken on the building to ensure it is in a suitable condition for those who are using it.

Several repairs and upgrades have already been completed including the installation of new lights and electrics, and it's hoped that the building's floor and roof can be replaced next.

The black shed off Water Lane in Newport.

Built in around 1840, the black shed used to be part of a once-busy canal wharf, which itself was built on the former medieval fishery that made Newport famous.