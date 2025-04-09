A talk about old churches, an Easter bingo and the launch of an e-bike project, is all happening in Llanwrtyd Wells this week

Go along to Llanwrtyd and District Heritage and Arts Centre to find out about the work of the Churches Trust.

Gareth Simpson, Project Officer for Wales, will describe the activities of the grant awarding body that encourages alternative uses for old churches and chapels.

The talk will take place on Thursday, April 10 at 7pm. Admission is £2 in advance or on the door.

Ysgol Dolafon invite everyone to an Easter Bingo in Bromsgrove Hall on Friday, April 11 at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Have a fun evening helping to raise funds for the local school. Everyone is welcome, and there will be a raffle and refreshments.

‘Llanwrtyd Wheels’ Llanwrtyd’s e-bike project’s grand opening is on Saturday, April 12 at Dolwen Fields.

Go along and have a free test ride around the field between 11 am and 4pm. Tea and cakes will be served in the pavilion.

The Llanwrtyd Wells Tourist and Trade Association manages Llanwrtyd Wheels.

The Tourist and Trade Association group is set up to promote trade and tourism to benefit the community of Llanwrtyd Wells and the surrounding area.

A spokesperson said: “The power of our bikes will enable people to explore the beautiful Cambrian mountain area.

“We have seven Scott mountain bikes for hire and two Jorvik Trikes. All of our bikes are e-bikes.

“We charge £60 a day for visitors to hire bikes, with a discount for residents with an LD54 postcode.

“The bikes will be open to hire six days a week and closed on Tuesday, and can be booked from 10 am to 4pm.

“Hiring the bikes will be done from the website www.llanwrtydwheels.com. The website has a booking system and goes live on April 12.”

More information will also be available in the future on www.llanwrtyd.com, which is the town website. The Shared Prosperity Fund, the Electric Vehicle Active Travel scheme, has funded the e-bike project, with Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations administering the scheme.

Money has also been raised through various local activities.