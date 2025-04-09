'Rare' parcel of land in Wem hits the market - ideal for people with horses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The grass/arable land off Woodhouse Lane near Wem extends to approximately 8.49 acres.

It has hit the market with Halls Estate Agents with a guide price of £85,000.

The listing says the land is situated in an "unspoilt" rural location and offers "good access" onto a quiet country lane.

The land provides access to a 'quiet' country lane. Picture: Rightmove/Halls Estate Agents.

The land has been described as "ideal" for people with horses and has a hard to come by listing.

The listing states: "The land is currently retained within a single enclosure of grass/arable land which is ideal for the grazing of all kinds of livestock, particularly horses. The land is level, fertile and in good heart with clearly defined and mature boundaries and access on to a quiet council maintained country lane.

"The land is a light, sandy loam and would be considered 'early'. The land is located in a noted farming district, so should certainly be of interest to local farmers looking to supplement their existing acreages, and also by those with equestrian interests, as it would be ideal for horses.

The land extends to approximately 8.49 acres. Picture: Rightmove/Halls Estate Agents.

"It is rare for such a good quality and handy sized parcel of land such as this to become available for purchase in this area, so Halls, the sole selling agents, have no hesitation in recommending it for an immediate inspection."

