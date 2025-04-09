Power cut in Shropshire village affects more than 30 properties
Several village properties have experienced a power blackout this morning.
By Luke Powell
At 9am, National Grid said 32 properties in Cressage near Much Wenlock were without power.
The power cut was first reported shortly after 8.20am.
The power cut has been described as a 'low voltage' incident. These tend to be smaller and more localised power cuts.
National Grid estimates that the problem will be resolved by 11am today.
Further information can be found on National grid's live power cut map.