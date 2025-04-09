Police appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police are asking for help in finding 14-year-old Kacie, who has gone missing from the Northfield area of Birmingham.

Kacie is known to have links to the Wolverhampton and Telford areas and is described as being approximately 5ft 3ins, has long straight hair and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, brown leggings, and Nike Air Force trainers.

She is also known to have a nose piercing, along with multiple piercings to both ears.

Have you seen Kacie who is missing from Birmingham.

Anyone who has seen Kacie is asked to contact West Midlands Police immediately via their 999 number, quoting reference number 416 of 9 April.