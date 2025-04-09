Plans to create a first floor balcony at the Young Farmers Club Centre on the Royal Welsh Showground have been submitted to Powys County Council

The proposal by applicant Mrs M Jones will include a new roof balcony, an external staircase and the creation of the first floor over the existing function room.

There would also be new windows to the south gable wall, building restoration and associated works at the Llanelwedd showground site.

The current gross internal floorspace is 441.1 square metres and it would increase to 535.9 square metres if the plan is approved.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the application by May 7.