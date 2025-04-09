Olly Murs on being blessed in his 15 years in show business as he prepares for the Llangollen stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And the new dad says his career - juggling plates between hit singles and albums, as a coach on The Voice, and a radio presenter, has helped him enjoy his new role with daughter Madison, who celebrates her first birthday later this month.

The singer, known for his string of hits including Troublemaker, Marry Me and Heart skips a Beat, will headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on July 4.

He will be joined on the night by special guest Lemar.

Tickets go on sale now from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Taking a break from rehearsing to speak to the Shropshire Star, Olly said he had performed at venues across Wales many times and, having sat next to Tom Jones on the Voice, had heard so many stories about the country.

"I am so looking forward to coming to Llangollen," he said, "I feel so blessed to be celebrating 15 years with my tour. I never expected in my wildest dreams to still be selling out venues.