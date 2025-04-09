Shropshire Star
North Shropshire man admits attempted sexual communication with a child

A man has admitted attempted sexual communication with a child.

By Dominic Robertson
Jason Coles, 50, from Oakley Close, Weston Lullingfields, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

They include one count of making an indecent image of a child - relating to one Category A image, a second count of the same offence - relating to seven Category C images, and one charge of attempting sexual communication with a child.

