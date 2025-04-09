North Shropshire man admits attempted sexual communication with a child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Coles, 50, from Oakley Close, Weston Lullingfields, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

They include one count of making an indecent image of a child - relating to one Category A image, a second count of the same offence - relating to seven Category C images, and one charge of attempting sexual communication with a child.