MP who is ex-military calls for funding settlement for specialist veterans centre at Shropshire hospital

The Veterans Orthopaedic Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen has treated thousands of ex-servicemen and women from across the UK.

But, revised funding formulas have resulted in a financial deficit for the service, Stuart Anderson MP has said.

The South Shropshire MP visited the centre on February 20, shortly after his surgery to rectify complications from a historic gunshot wound that he sustained in the army more than 30 years ago.

Stuart Anderson MP (centre) at the Veterans Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

On his visit, Mr Anderson met with the clinical director and founder of the centre, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer OBE, where he learned that the hospital centre has cared for more than 35,000 veterans since 2013.

Mr Anderson said the service receives no additional financial support from the central Government and that the centre works within NHS funding arrangements.

He says changes to funding formulas have "affected referrals from outside an NHS Trust’s catchment area - resulting in the service being underpaid", and has damaged plans to recruit additional consultants.

Mr Anderson has written to Veteran Minister Alistair Carns MP, inviting him to visit the centre.

The MP said he hopes that a solution can be found to provide more funding for the "vital service". It comes after North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said the specialist hospital should be used in the Government's 10-year plan to improve the NHS.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "As a veteran, I am absolutely committed to making Shropshire the best place to be a veteran. There are 2.4 million veterans in Great Britain. South Shropshire alone is home to over 4,000 veterans, almost one in ten households. They have given so much in service of our country and should be provided with a gold standard of support.

"The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre in Shropshire is the first of its kind in the country, having already provided care to over 35,000 veterans. It helps veterans from not only the local area, including South Shropshire, but from across the country. Yet, the revised funding formula has stripped this service of vital funding.

"So, I have invited Veteran Minister Alistair Carns to visit the site. I am hopeful that a long-term funding settlement can be found to ensure a sustainable outcome for this crucial service."