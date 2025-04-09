More than £2,000 raised by Shropshire's vintage tractor run as 140 took to the streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 26th annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run took place on Sunday, April 6, with crowds lining the streets to see the vehicles on their route.

Organisers said it went ‘very well’ with huge support.

The tractor run started from the Apley estate.

They said more tractors than expected had taken part, with thousands raised for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Organiser David Spruce, of Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, said: “We had 140 tractors take part and we raised just over £2,000 so far, but we still have buckets to count so the total will still increase.

“The morning route to Bridgnorth was a great one passing through Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Broseley, and Tasley before arriving at a High Street packed with people waiting for us to arrive.

“I would like to thank everybody waiting to see the tractors for their patience as we were a little later than planned, but thankfully several traders have said thank you for bringing the crowds into the town, which is great to hear.

“Special thanks to Apley Estate for letting us use their land, Shropshire and Staffs 4x4 Rescue group who operated our traffic control, Furrows Transit Centre who sponsored the day, Shropshire and Bridgnorth Council who let us shut the town centre off the accommodate us for the halfway point, James Gittins and his team of marshalls when we arrived in the town, our official photographer Imi Jackson from I J Equine and finally the great general public who supported us all the way around the route.”

So far the event has raised more than £100,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance charity since it began in 1999.

This year’s route started and ended at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, completing a 25 mile circuit.

Linda Harris, Business Development Manager at Apley, said: “The tractor run was wonderful from start to finish, it was great to see the field at Apley filled with vintage tractors and there was a real buzz in the air before they set off.

“There were tractors of all shapes and sizes and the sound when they revved up and set off was huge - so many people commented on just how many tractors there were and how great this event was to raise vital funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance at the same time.

“We were delighted to be a small part of it and pleased our location enabled them to find a scenic and exciting route, we would have them back any time!”

