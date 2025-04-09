Llandrindod Wells Town Council has raised no objection to two planning applications in their area

Members considered the applications at their March meeting.

The first is a plan to carry out works to trees within a conservation area at Fronheulog, Ithon Road.

Councillor Steve Sims said his recommendation was that the council make no comments or raise no objections to the plan.

“The trees are diseased and they need to come out as a matter of safety for all concerned,” he said.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said it was a comprehensive report by a professional tree surgeon and he did not have a problem with it.

Members raised no objections.

The second application is to remove a historic planning condition to allow the conversion of ancillary domestic space as part of the residential curtilage of Ridgeview, Wellington Road, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1 5NB, into additional residential space to serve the dwelling house on the first floor.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said: “It all seems perfectly reasonable, it seems like a sensible thing to do.”

Members agreed to raise no objections.

Powys County Council will make the final decision on both plans.