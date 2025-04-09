Futuristic plans unveiled for former Telford school site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As well as new homes, the plans include community allotments, a new play facility, investment into school places and enhancements to local roads.

The planning application has been submitted on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council following a public consultation held towards the end of last year.

The scheme includes 87 affordable homes available through Housing Plus - previously known as Wrekin Housing Group, 74 homes for sale through Lovell and 51 privately rented homes through Nuplace Ltd - the council’s wholly owned housing company.

An artist's impression of the development.

The scheme would include a range of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, retirement living apartments and bungalows to meet the needs of local families.

The council said it would provide specialist accessible and adaptable accommodation to support independent living as well as extra school places, improved local roads and investment into playing pitches.

It added that all of the homes would be built to a high sustainable level and to Nationally Described Space Standards, ensuring high quality dwellings and reduced running costs.

A statement from the council said: "The site would also offer play provision, community allotments and access to public transport. There would also be extensive planting and sustainable drainage in place to help rainwater drain naturally and to connect nearby green spaces to help plants and animals thrive."

A decision on the application is expected in summer 2025.

If approved, work on site would start later this year.

An artist's impression of the development.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This is a key milestone in our ambitions to develop a sustainable scheme which can serve the needs of our local community in Dawley.

“This site aspires to be intergenerational, bringing together people from different age groups and backgrounds, whether it’s families, those who are looking to downsize as they get older, or individuals who need accessible and adapted homes.

“It would have a real sense of community at its heart with shared open green spaces and play facilities as well as a bus stop within the development, that will provide community transport links for people living on the development.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and if plans are approved, it would build on the success of a similar scheme in Donnington Wood, which once complete will offer mixed tenure and intergenerational living.”

Stuart Penn, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to transform the former Phoenix School site into a vibrant, intergenerational community. Our focus on sustainability, accessibility and engagement alongside the diverse mix of homes, will ensure that the development will not only meet local needs but foster a strong sense of community for Dawley’s future.

“We look forward to a planning decision and strengthening our relationship with Telford & Wrekin Council through this fantastic regeneration scheme."