Emergency services rush to two-vehicle collision on 'A' road between Newport and Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.45am reporting a collision where the A518 meets Wellington Road near Lilleshall.

Four fire crews were sent from Newport, Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved two vehicles.

The incident was under control by 9.25am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.