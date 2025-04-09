Easter open viewing day for four period houses in creative Shropshire market town

The owners have teamed up with leading regional estate agent Halls to organise an open day on Saturday, April 19 from 10am to 2pm when prospective buyers can view the lovely properties in the heart of this Medieval town, known for being a little eccentric.

The houses include 23 High Street, described by Halls as “a rural sanctuary”, which is available for around £795,000. The main house is a sensitively renovated, Grade II Listed, 16th century Merchant’s House with exposed timbers throughout. It has a reception with inglenook fireplace, kitchen/diner, five bedrooms, garage and off-road parking.

There is also a two-bedroomed holiday cottage, a High Street shop, medieval barn with studio/office, other outbuildings and a garden that flowers from February to December. The cottage gives the potential for multi-generational use.

https://www.hallsgb.com/property_post_item/23-high-street-bishops-castle-sy9-5bq/

Oak House, Old Market Square, open to offers around £550,000, is a large, traditional town house with exposed timbers, occupying a quiet position in the older part of the town. The property was previously a commercial inn and then a Temperance House.

The house, which has improvement potential, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, two receptions, a two bedroomed annexe, good-sized gardens with views towards Long Mynd, a double garage, single garage and off-road parking.

https://www.hallsgb.com/property_post_item/oak-house-old-market-square-bishops-castle-sy9-5bn/

2, Tan House, Church Street, on offer for £390,000, is one of the town’s signature ‘painted houses’. This 17th century, end of terrace, town house with Georgian alterations, is a former tan master’s cottage and retains many interesting features.

This charming property boasts a wealth of exposed timbers, three bedrooms, a bathroom, sitting room, dining room, private walled garden and informal shared parking off-road.

https://www.hallsgb.com/property_post_item/2-tan-house-bishops-castle-sy9-5aa/

1, Salop Street, on offer for around £490,000, is an imposing, period town house which was formerly a pub and butcher’s shop. The house has six bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room, large sitting room, with an inglenook fireplace and heavy beamed ceiling, dining room, kitchen, period features, delightful rear garden and patio and off-road parking.

https://www.hallsgb.com/property_post_item/1-salop-street-bishops-castle-sy9-5bw/

No appointments are necessary but those interested in viewing one or more of the houses are asked to contact Halls by email at bishopscastle@hallsgb.com or Tel: 01588 638755. Viewing appointments can also be booked on other dates.

David Bryan Jones, manager of Halls’ Bishops Castle office, said: “These four houses are representative of the older buildings in the town and each has characterful features. We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to Bishops Castle on April 19.”

Caroline Denham, of 23, High Street, said: “There are very few period properties left that have the sort of character and charm offered by these four houses and they all have no upward selling chain.

“For those from South-East England, these houses provide the opportunity to upsize for lower prices, removing much of a financial burden and giving the freedom to pursue a lifestyle of choice.

“And they can leave the traffic behind. You have to come here to believe it!”

Located just a mile-and-a-half from the Welsh border, Bishops Castle is built on a steep hill below the remains of an 11th century Norman castle, which overlooks a spectacular Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Midway between Ludlow and Shrewsbury and just a few miles from Montgomery on the Welsh side of the border, the town is at a junction of old drover’s routes which led travellers, farmers and stock to market.

Over the years, these same roads have attracted artists, potters, authors, musicians and free thinkers to Bishops Castle, which has four pubs – it used to have 40! – a brewery, a restaurant hotel and independent shops. Due to the scenic surrounding countryside, the town is a magnet for walkers.

“If you want to escape to the countryside, you can still have the best of both worlds here - peaceful hills all around and a wonderful home in the heart of a lively, creative community,” says Bob Fowke, of 23 High Street. “It has been easy for us to put this open day together because we all know each other.”

With a population of just 1,800, Bishops Castle has a thriving community, with an orchestra, a choir, several bands, Morris Dancers, artists, craftspeople and writers.

Nursery, primary and senior schools, a doctor’s surgery, dentist’s clinic, cottage hospital, pharmacy, swimming pool, gym and theatre are all within walking distance.

Oak House, Old Market Square, Bishops Castle

1, Salop Street, Bishops Castle