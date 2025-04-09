Call for Unai Emery to receive ‘Freedom of Birmingham’ if Aston Villa win UEFA Champions League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa’s rise since Emery’s appointment in the autumn of 2022 has been thrilling for fans, who have gone from fearing relegation to successive European adventures.

The team are now set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg tonight (April 9) before the French giants head to Villa Park next week.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, donning a Villa scarf, asked during a full council meeting yesterday whether the leader would consider granting Emery the honour if his team beat PSG and went on to secure a historic win in the Champions League final.

Unai Emery is preparing Aston Vila for their Champions League test (Jacob King/PA)

The city council recently confirmed that Brummie band Black Sabbath would become Freemen of the City, joining the likes of William Adlington Cadbury, founder of the world-famous chocolate brand and former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.

Freedom of the City is an honour bestowed by a council to either a person or military unit in recognition of their “exceptional service” to their city.

“Will the leader of the council join me in wishing our great team the best of luck in Paris,” Councillor Zaffar said on Tuesday, April 8.

“And not if, but when, we beat PSG and turn over Real Madrid in the semi-final and win the final in Munich, will this city do the right thing and grant Unai Emery the Freedom of Birmingham?”

Council leader John Cotton responded: “I absolutely wish the Villa all the very best in their huge game against PSG.

“I think it’s fantastic frankly for our city that once again we’re hosting top-tier European club football after far too long an absence.

Birmingham City Council House. Taken by LDR Alexander Brock. Permission for use all LDRS partners.

“I know Unai Emery and his team will give their all over the coming weeks.”

On Councillor Zaffar’s request, he said: “I don’t want to be accused by anyone of jinxing things by thinking too far ahead but I’m certain we can explore such a request should such an eventuality arise.”

Villa will take on PSG tonight at 8pm before the second leg fixture takes place at Villa Park next Tuesday, April 15.