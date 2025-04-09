Businesses invited to join the ‘Chamber Champs’ Dragon Boat team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The team have once again signed up to take part in the annual Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival in July – but this time they’re on the lookout for Chamber members who want to be part of the crew.

Marketing co-ordinator Ella Preece said: “We’re raring to take on the Dragon Boat Race once again to help raise vital funds for Severn Hospice.

The Shropshire Chamber team from the 2024 race

“Last year we raised over £1,000 for this wonderful cause, and we’re hoping to match or even better that total this time around.

“We’d love to hear from any Chamber members who fancy volunteering to be part of our crew and help us row the River Severn course on July 19 in our 40ft boat.

“We can offer food, drink, fun, lots of profile on our social channels – and hopefully we’ll all be keeping our feet dry!”

The Chamber Champs team will have its own tent for the day at the Pengwern Boat Club, and every crew member receives a bespoke medal – there’s also a trophy for the best fancy dress.

Crews must raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship on top of the entry fee, and organisers provide all the equipment the crews need to take part.

Ella said: “We’d be extremely grateful for any donations that local businesses could offer, as we appreciate these are challenging financial times for everyone.

“DecoStitch of Shrewsbury have kindly agreed to provide our branded team tops for the day, so we want to say a big thank you to them.”

To find out more, or to volunteer to join the Chamber team, contact Ella on 01952 208212 or e-mail e.preece@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

If you’d like to support the Chamber team’s fundraising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-ross-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Severn Hospice provides specialist care and emotional support for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness.

All their care is provided for free, but they have to raise £2 for every £3 they spend.