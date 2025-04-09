A Radnorshire beauty salon has celebrated 25 years in business with a new salt therapy room to treat respiratory and skin issues and provide stress relief

At just 21 years of age Elaine Darrell started Elaine’s Beauty Spot in a little salon in Presteigne.

Her team have now been dedicated to enhancing beauty and wellness for 25 incredible years and they celebrated the fantastic milestone recently with an open day..

When Elaine opened the doors in 2000, she wanted to bring the latest in skin care and treatments to the rural community.

“I envisioned a space where people could come to feel beautiful and cared for. Over the years, I have faced challenges, learned valuable lessons, and have grown through it all, moving to a bigger premises in Knighton after 10 years,” said Elaine.

“I’ve been fortunate to grow my team to seven talented staff members, each bringing their unique skills and passion to the salon and we have accumulated many awards over the years -which I’m so proud of.”

The ground floor of the salon on Bridge Street, Knighton is bustling with a variety of beauty services designed to meet clients' needs. They offer everything from laser hair reduction, thread vein removal and skin vegetation removal. Clients can indulge in regular beauty treatments, all delivered with the utmost care and expertise.

Upstairs, the team provides a sanctuary for those seeking rejuvenation and relaxation. The specialized facial treatment room with a warm water bed and a menu of different types of massage from hot lava shell, deep tissue to hot Himalayan salt rock massage in a serene environment.

They also have a double treatment room, available for couples to unwind and to escape the stresses of daily life.

Elaine said: “I’m particularly excited about my new passion project, the Halo Dry Therapy Room, developed from my desire to support healing and prevent infection naturally.

“We shipped a Halo salt generator from the states, so we can offer this amazing treatment to our community to help prevent and treat respiratory issues. We have already seen amazing results, which is incredibly rewarding to see.”

To mark the silver anniversary the salon held an open day supported by loyal clients and the community.

Elaine said: “The turnout was heart-warming, and it reminded me of why I started this journey in the first place. The connections we've built over the years mean everything to me, and it was wonderful to see familiar faces coming together to celebrate this milestone.

“It not only marks my journey but also reflects the unwavering support of our wonderful clients and community.

“As we look to the future, I am excited to continue expanding our services.

“My commitment to enhancing not just beauty but overall wellness remains at the forefront of everything we do at Elaine’s Beauty Spot.

“We currently have a fabulous beauty hamper up for winning with all proceeds going to the Bracken Trust and tickets are available in the salon. A winner will be selected on May 1.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who has supported us over the years. Your trust and loyalty have made this journey possible. I invite you all to visit us, celebrate this milestone, and experience all that we have to offer.”





Part of the salt generator, where dry salt is pumped into the room to treat respiratory and skin issues and provide stress relief

One of the therapy sooms at Elaine's Beauty Spot salon