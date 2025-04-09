A photograph which has lay unseen for 90 years is to go on display in Kington this week



Last year Kington Museum acquired a photograph of the 300th anniversary of Lady Hawkins' School.

It shows the pupils and staff in 17th century costume being worn for a grand pageant in 1932 to celebrate the Tercentennary of the school from 1632 to 1932.

The photo lay unseen for 90 years but has now been cleaned and framed and will form the centrepiece of an exhibition in Cloud Nine at the Burton Hotel, Kington from Friday, April 11 to 30.

Other items from the archives of Lady Hawkins' School and Hergest Croft, where the pageant was held, will also be on display.

From May onwards the photograph will be on display in Kington Museum.

The museum will also be open from Friday, April 11, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 4pm.

For more information call 01544 231748 or visit www.kingtonmuseum.org.uk.

