A plan for work on trees in Kington’s conservation area, has been backed by the town council

Councillor Esther Rolls has submitted plans for work on trees at 2 The Beeches, Victoria Road, Gravel Hill, Kington.

Councillor Rolls answered members questions about the proposed work but she did not vote on the matter at the March town council meeting.

The plans include cutting down a holly tree, cutting off the branches of an Accacia stump to leave the stump, cutting back a laurel tree, reducing the top of a Leylandi tree by 3ft and cutting down a second holly tree.

Councillor Rolls said one of the holly trees has knocked down the wall boundary to 32 Duke Street. She said no one has touched the trees in about 40 years so they are overgrown. She said the second holly tree will be cut down to ground level.

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said: “It will let a lot of light in, it will look a little grim to start with but in five years’ time no-one will know any difference.”

Members agreed to recommend approval of the application. Herefordshire Council will make the final decision.