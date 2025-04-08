Why Much Wenlock secondary school is adopting PE kit as main uniform after Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new uniform at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock will be adopted from the week commencing April 28.

In a letter to parents and carers, new headteacher Ruth Shaw said: "I am pleased to confirm the decision has been made to adopt the school P.E. kit as the main uniform."

The change will come into effect after Easter. Pupils have the choice to adopt either uniform in the summer term, as long as it is "worn correctly and in its entirety".

The school is running a 'uniform taster' week this week where students in key stage three, plus any other pupils who plan to adopt the change, are being encouraged to wear their P.E. kit so the school can "check for compliance".