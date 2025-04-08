Two fires involving grass and shrubs extinguished by firefighters in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to Leegomery, shortly after 1.10pm.

Firefighters discovered two separate fires, both involving approximately 10 metres square of grass and shrubs.

Crews used a hose reel jet and a shirt extension ladder to extinguish the fires.

The fires were under control by 1.38pm.