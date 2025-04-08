Two fires involving grass and shrubs extinguished by firefighters in Telford
Two fires involving grass and shrubs in Telford have been extinguished by firefighters.
By Luke Powell
Published
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to Leegomery, shortly after 1.10pm.
Firefighters discovered two separate fires, both involving approximately 10 metres square of grass and shrubs.
Crews used a hose reel jet and a shirt extension ladder to extinguish the fires.
The fires were under control by 1.38pm.