The Beth Porter Trio will be playing in Presteigne this month

They will be at The Assembly Rooms on Saturday, April 26 at 8pm, with doors open at 7.30pm.

A master collaborator, songwriter, cellist and artist in her own right, Beth Porter has integrated herself into many areas of the music world.

She will be releasing a new EP this year after working with producers Niko and Jakes from Upcycled Records in London.

Her dark, quirky, ethereal Chamber-Pop songs meet Electronica to create a unique sound all carried by Beth’s pure and unaffected vocal.

She is also about to release a music video created by Marry Waterson with one of Beth’s old songs remixed by Niko and Jakes.

Beth has been likened to Cat Power, The Beatles, REM, This Is The Kit, Penguin Cafe Orchestra, Radiohead, Sandy Denny, The Incredible String Band and The Kinks.

With a classical background, a venture into folk music, and a love of simple pop songs, there’s nothing quite like Beth’s songwriting. It is quintessentially English yet understated and original.

Picked for her songwriting and cello playing, she is one part of Spell Songs, a project inspired by the book The Lost Words by Jackie Morris and Robert Macfarlane, with legends of folk including Karine Polwart, Kris Drever and Julie Fowlis.

They were one of Songlines Magazine Best Album of the Year 2019 and was part of a BBC Prom at The Royal Albert Hall where Beth sang a solo with the Southbank Sinfonia. Beth played with Eliza Carthy for over ten years and has previously played with Bellowhead, Jim Moray and The Unthanks as well as many other top folk artists.