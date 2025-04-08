A talk on trilobites and the Heart of Wales Geopark annual general meeting will take place in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday

Dr. Lucy McCobb, Senior Curator at Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales, will give a talk on trilobites at 2pm on Saturday, April 12 in the Garden Suite at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells.

Trilobites are an extinct group that are distantly related to lobsters, woodlice, and spiders.

They are iconic fossils, and the Heart of Wales Geopark, the area around Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, and Llandegley, is a famous area for trilobites - the earliest published record of the group is from the Builth area!

Organisers are very pleased to be able to welcome Dr. McCobb to the Geopark, and to hear about some of her latest Welsh trilobite discoveries, including from the Castle Bank fossil deposit near Llandrindod Wells.

The annual general meeting of Geoparc Calon Cymru/Heart of Wales Geopark (charity number 1208355) will be held immediately after the talk.

The AGM is open to anyone who wants to find out about what the Geopark has accomplished in its first year.

All are welcome, and there is no charge for attending the talk or the meeting.