Street rangers in Oswestry to continue operating in next two years thanks to cash injection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCC, Jon Campion has invested £40,000 in the street rangers scheme in Oswestry, hoping to provide "long-term certainty".

The cash boost will be split over the next two financial years and support the ranger team in their work to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Street rangers work closely with West Mercia Police as well as Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Council, and patrol the border town, working with businesses, to cut down on crime.

The scheme was introduced through Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) in 2023.

Street rangers in Oswestry.

The officers, including two back-up rangers who cover their days off, have been trained in areas such as first aid, conflict resolution and on how to understand dementia.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I am a proud supporter of the street rangers’ scheme as I know it plays a vital role in efforts to build safer and stronger communities.

"Aligning with the work being carried out by West Mercia Police to boost visibility and accessibility in Oswestry, the rangers ensure there’s a physical presence more of the time, helping to reduce crime and support businesses.

"The scheme also highlights the importance of partnership working, by pulling resources together to achieve a shared aim we are able to deliver greater outcomes for the public."

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager added: "This funding will secure street rangers in Oswestry for the next two years. This ensures that we can build on the work to date by continuing to support West Mercia Police in reducing anti-social behaviour and shop-lifting.

"The Rangers presence in our town centre has made a real positive impact. They act as a support to our local Police, businesses and residents. The feedback has been extremely positive and we are delighted that the PCC has recognised our project, enabling us to continue.

"Working together with partnership organisations is the only way to tackle issues that affect the whole community. We all have our part to play and by strengthening these ties between the private and public sector will go a long way to improving communication and delivering projects where they are needed most."

Chief Inspector for Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams, Claire Greenaway said: "The Oswestry street rangers is a great scheme that has allowed us to work really close with our local retailers to tackle issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

"The rangers form part of our plans to tackle the ongoing issues, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them as they assist our officers in patrolling the town."