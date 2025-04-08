Runners and walkers take part in 10km challenge raising vital funds for specialist college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Students, staff, families and members of local running clubs joined forces for the annual Derwen 10km challenge last Saturday (April 5).

The event helps raise cash for life-changing experiences and opportunities for students with special educational needs and disabilities at Derwen College in Gobowen.

More than 180 runners and walkers took part. Picture: Derwen College.

The sunshine arrived in time for the event that offered a 10km and 6km route through the Shropshire countryside, as well as a 1km 'teddy trail' led by the specialist college's much-loved therapy dog, Teddy.

Participants completed the challenge in various ways. Some ran competitively with some finishers crossing the line in under 45-minutes, while others enjoyed a leisurely walk.

Students at Derwen College took part in the challenge. Picture: Derwen College.

Running clubs involved included Ellesmere Runners, the Oswestry Olympians, and the Shropshire Shufflers.

Olive Morris, aged 81, remarkably took part in her 56th Derwen College sponsored walk. Meanwhile, 19-year-old student Lydia completed the full 10km run.

Olive Morris, aged 81, remarkably took part in her 56th Derwen College sponsored walk. Picture: Derwen College.

Former students Justin Harley and Bethan Charles were also amongst those who returned to the college especially for the event.

And, Jan and Glyn Hughes, members of the Shropshire Shufflers, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by running the route together.

Jan and Glyn Hughes, members of the Shufflers, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by running the route together. Picture: Derwen College.

Derwen Charity Events Coordinator and Community Fundraiser, Megan Charman said: "We’re so grateful to everyone who came along to make it such a wonderful day.

"The energy was amazing with students cheering every walker and runner to the finish line. Special thanks to student Ronan and his family, who raised an incredible £690, and Emily and her family, who raised £200 in sponsorship."

Lucy, student at Derwen College, with therapy dog Teddy. Picture: Derwen College.

The college is now gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Derwen Fete and Dog Show on June 14.

Residents are being invited to join in with the fun and help raise money to support work at the college.