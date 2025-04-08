Longbridge 20 years on - end of the road for Britain's biggest car plant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crowds cheered as John Towers rolled up in his green Rover 75 at the main entrance to Birmingham's Longbridge car plant.

The cameras clicked as a flute of champagne was thrust into his hand. Even the union man was rolling out the red carpet.

They stopped just short of singing 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow', but even so, it is rare to see such a warm welcome for a new boss.

Hero to zero - John Towers' was hailed the saviour of MG Rover when he took over in 2000

Towers, a former Rover executive who quit the company following a row four years earlier, was seen as the saviour of the company, the man who had delivered Britain's last remaining volume car manufacturer from the clutches of ruthless venture capitalists.

It was a false dawn. And 20 years ago today, Trade and Industry Secretary Patricia Hewitt broke the sombre news that the MG Rover Group had been placed into administration, sounding the death-knell for 100 years of car-manufacturing at Longbridge.

Once one of the largest car plants in the world, employing 25,000 workers, Longbridge had brought motoring to the masses with its Austin 7, and revolutionised the industry a second time with the launch of the Mini in 1959. But on April 8, 2005 - its centenary year - Longbridge finally ran out of road.

A week later, with rescue attempts abandoned, the first redundancy notices were issued to MG Rover's 6,300 strong workforce, with another 3,000 workers at companies relying on business from MG Rover also losing their jobs over the months that followed. Many firms were left struggling to survive, others simply went out of business.

And just over five years after his triumphal return to Longbridge, knight in shining armour John Towers had seen his reputation somewhat tarnished.

Towers emerged as the saviour when previous owner BMW decided to divest itself of Longbridge - and the Rover and MG car bands - in March 2000.

On March 17 that year, Staffordshire-born venture capitalist Jon Moulton announced that his company Alchemy Partners would be buying the Longbridge plant from BMW, along with the MG and Rover brand names, and production rights to the Rover 25, 45 and 75 model lines, along with the MGF sports car and the original Mini.

Jon Moulton, managing partner of Alchemy, announces his planned takeover of the Rover Group

The news sparked fury among union leaders, particularly as Moulton's long-term plans for the company became clear. The businessman said Rover's days as a volume manufacturer were over. Initially, he proposed dropping the Rover brand, which he saw as tarnished, and renaming the business as the MG Car Company. In the longer term, he planned substantially reduce the 9,000-strong workforce, and restructure MG as a niche producer of lightweight sports cars.

Tony Woodley, chief motor industry negotiator for the Transport and General Workers Union, accused BMW of betraying the workforce, and organised a "people's march" through the city on April 1, 2000. He branded the demonstration a 'Battle for Britain and British manufacturing'. John Hemming, a millionaire Liberal Democrat councillor in Birmingham, suggested the creation of a rival consortium. Historian and Express & Star writer Carl Chinn also entered the fray, declaring 'We can't let Rover die'.

Trade and Industry Secretary Patricia Hewitt broke news of MG Rover's collapse to the media

Moulton quickly found himself vying with the BMW management for the crown of Public Enemy No. 1.

Step forward the Phoenix Four: Towers, fellow former Rover executives Nick Stephenson, Peter Beale and John Edwards, who a rival consortium. The Four said they would not only retain most of the workforce, but would also retain the Rover brand and keep the company as a volume car producer.

A demonstration against Moulton's proposed takeover at Longbridge

Initially, BMW appeared totally disinterested in the Phoenix Four bid, reluctantly agreeing to a meeting with Towers on April 6. And then came the dramatic change of heart.

When representatives of Alchemy and BMW filed into the London offices of law firm Norton Rose, it was assumed to simply be the tying up of loose ends so the deal could progress. But Alchemy claimed that about a dozen 'totally unreasonable demands' were imposed by BMW for the first time, making the deal totally unviable.

The venture capitalists were not prepared to pay more than £50 million for an operation losing BMW £2 million a day. The German giant said it was willing to write off £2 billion - including £500 million to cover "restructuring" - to rid itself of what it dismissively called "the English Patient". Yet Alchemy insisted the new demands would have made the MG company bankrupt before it had sold a car.

Workers at MG Rover leave the Longbridge plant, after car giant MG Rover suspended production at its UK factory, blaming "isolated" component supply problems.

"This was a polite way of telling us it was off - one of their lawyers was giggling," said a senior source close to Alchemy. "When we saw the requests it was mission impossible. We did not negotiate. It was a deliberate attempt to scupper the deal."

So astounded was Moulton by the demands, that he telephoned BMW's headquarters in Munich to check there was no mistake. There wasn't.

The development sparked speculation, particularly among Alchemy executives, that BMW must have received a better offer.

And on May 9, 2000, it was announced that Towers' Phoenix Venture Holdings would buy the newly renamed MG Rover Group for a nominal £10 - hence the hero's reception.

"It's a very satisfactory outcome for us. It's an emotional day," said Towers.

"We have a huge amount of work to do to get the cash flow into a positive balance. We are determined to do that."

Towers said he would keep redundancies down to 1,000, and even talked about giving workers a stake in the company.

"We're delighted," said Woodley, on hearing that it would be Towers rather than Moulton who would be takin up the reins.

But while the workforce were happy enough, industry experts were sceptical about whether Towers could really bring about the transformation of Rover needed for long-term survival. The new company inherited an ageing product line-up, but had little prospect of raising the £500 million required to develop new models. The BMW-developed Rover 75 sold reasonably well, but dated quickly, while the Rover 45 was now 10 years old and competing against far more modern designs.

As sales slid year on year, Towers and his Phoenix partners tried to secure an outside partner, slowly selling off assets to keep the company afloat. In the final 18 months before the crash, talks were held with Chinese car giant Shanghai Automotive, which agreed to inject cash into the company in exchange for its intellectual property.

But, in April 2005, the Chinese suddenly pulled out of the deal, frightened off by a combination of MG Rover's existing debts and its huge pension liabilities. The Government, which had promised a £100 million bridging loan to see the Chinese tie-up through, withdrew its offer. Reports emerged on April 7, 2005, that production had stopped due to a shortage of parts, as suppliers lost confidence that they would be paid. The following day it was announced that administrators had been called in.

For the Government, the timing could not have been worse. Tony Blair had called a General Election for the following month, and now he faced mass-redundancies in some of the key marginal seats. All 6,300 workers lost their jobs, with a further 3,000 jobs lost in the supply chain.

Industry expert David Bailey, a professor at Aston University, said it could have been a lot worse.

"If it had gone under in 2000 it was estimated 25,000 jobs would have been lost in the region," he said. "As it was, when it finally went under five years later, 9,000 to 9,500 jobs were lost.

"Those five years gave firms a chance to diversify."

Andrew Morris, managing director of Shrewsbury-based Stadco, said at the time: "Rover is not our biggest customer in Shrewsbury, but it is big enough to hurt us. We will be talking to our employees over the coming days, but we are hopeful that any impact on them will be limited and controlled."

GKN Sankey in Telford made metal pressings for the Rover 75, but said that by this time it was one of its smaller customers. Denso and TI automotive in the town also made Rover parts.

Welshpool-based Cobra Marche was hit even harder, as it folded the following year with the loss of 50 jobs. The company – which has no connection with Telford-based Cobra Car Seats – had manufactured soundproofing and trim components for car manufacturers.

Anger quickly turned to the Phoenix Four, as it emerged they had paid themselves £42 million in salaries and pensions over their five years at the helm, while their workers were left without even redundancy payouts. The massive £1.6 billion debts of MG Rover meant the 6,300 workers had to rely on state aid until they found jobs.

An employees trust fund to help the cash-strapped workforce was set up with promises of major contributions from the Phoenix Four, but these never materialised. Instead of the promised millions, a paltry £23,352 and 10p was finally amassed. In 2012 it was donated to the Acorns Children's Hospice in Selly Oak.

In the months after the collapse, another Chinese firm, Nanjing Automotive, bought MG Rover's assets for £53million, and shipped production lines to China where a new factory was set up to make cars for the home market.

For a while, Nanjing - which was later taken over by Shanghai Automotive - started making cars assembled from Chinese-made kits in a small corner of the Longbridge site, where the company now employs 300 design engineers. Specialising in cut-price electric cars, MG is one of the fastest-growing brands in the UK, but the cars are all imported from China.

Most of the 468-acre site has been developed by St Modwen, the property company that bought the site in one of MG Rover's attempts to raise funds in its final years. The factory has gone, replaced by the new 'Longbridge town centre', with about 1,600 homes built on the site.

The Phoenix Four defended their stewardship, but final judgement on their tenure came in 2011 when the Insolvency Service ruled they were unfit to serve as company directors.

Peter Beale was disqualified for six years, John Towers and Nick Stephenson for five and John Edwards for three.

And Moulton, the man who became a hate figure as protesters vented their spleen about his plans to scale down production at Longbridge is adamant he could have saved Longbridge. He blames former Trade Secretary Stephen Byers for the company's demise.

"Essentially, MG had become too small and backward to survive in the very difficult world of mass car production," he said.

"It still had some great brand names and an image in its sports cars which resonated globally. So we had the idea of getting enough money from BMW to wind down the non-sports-car business and to make a good fist of having a sports-car business.

"We would have got there but for the intervention of Mr Byers who backed the Phoenix Four and left MG on a short road to ruin."