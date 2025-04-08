Fire service tackle blaze involving lorry carrying wooden pallets in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to an incident at Loosemores Transport, at Battlefield, Shrewsbury, shortly after 11.30am today - Tuesday, April 8.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and Wem.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved one 15 to 20 tonne lorry carrying wooden pallets.

The crews wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to put the fire out.