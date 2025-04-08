Ferraris and Lamborghinis set to descend on heritage railway for Italian Autorail event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘Italian Autorail’ event takes place at the Kidderminster Town station on Sunday, April 27, in collaboration with the Italian AutoMoto Club.

There will be a wide range of vehicles on display, including multiples model of Ferrari, together with the latest Lamborghinis and numerous vintage models from both of the famed Italian car-makers.

At the station, the King & Castle pub will offer a selection of real ales and food, such as beer-battered fish and chips, sausage and mash and an all-day breakfast.

There is plenty of parking space in the Severn Valley Railway’s car park, located on the right of the station, and the event runs between 10am and 4pm.

Tickets to travel on the railway are available to pre-book at svr.co.uk, or can be bought on the day.