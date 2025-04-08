Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Set to Retire

Richard took up the role in December, 2021. Prior to this Richard was the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.

Richard is originally from Carmarthenshire in West Wales and joined Dyfed-Powys Police in 2000.

Richard worked in a variety of roles in uniform and CID as well as working as the Head of the Professional Standards Department and he Chaired the Wales Counter Corruption Working Group. He served in every rank up to and including Deputy Chief Constable at Dyfed Powys Police.

In 2010, Richard gained a Fulbright Scholarship, a prestigious educational programme, at Pennsylvania State University where he studied Taser deployments leading to adverse incidents. The work was conducted in policing agencies as diverse as Dallas, Seattle and New York Police Departments. The majority of his time in the United States was spent working with the Emergency Service Unit of NYPD, based in Brooklyn.

Richard also guest edited the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4 and served as a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Richard holds two National Police Chiefs’ Council portfolios, leading on Drugs and Policing Performance and gained his PhD with Bath Spa University studying change management.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “As someone who was raised in west Wales and has worked in all four counties, leading Dyfed-Powys Police has been the professional privilege of my life.

“I have nothing but fond memories of working in this fantastic force, and in policing. It has been a real honour to work alongside PCC Dafydd Llywelyn, a true leader and nationally important figure in Wales who has invested so much in the development of Dyfed-Powys and the safety of its communities.

“I have every confidence that whoever is appointed the next Chief Constable will continue the force’s positive trajectory, which led us to cutting crime by 18% over the past 12 months - which is by some distance the biggest cut in crime anywhere in England and Wales.”

Following the Chief Constable’s announcement, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Chief Constable Dr. Richard Lewis for his service and dedication to Dyfed-Powys Police.

“His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the force through a period of significant change over the last three years, ensuring we continue to provide an effective and efficient policing service to the communities we serve.

“During his tenure, Dr. Richard Lewis has overseen multiple change programmes as part of a Force review, delivering essential changes that achieved a £10 million savings. His strategic leadership has been instrumental in modernising the force, ensuring we are better equipped to meet the demands of modern policing.

“He has also overseen the introduction of a new crime records management system, which has improved the way we record and manage crime data. This was a critical step in response to HMICFRS’s accelerated cause for concern on crime data integrity, ensuring greater accuracy and accountability in our crime recording practices.

“In the coming weeks, I will begin the process of appointing a new Chief Constable to build on the strong foundations that have been put in place over the last three years.

“On behalf of the people of the Dyfed-Powys area, I would like to thank Richard for his service and commitment, and I wish him every success for the future.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner will now begin the search for the next Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Ifan Charles will act as temporary Chief Constable in the meantime.