50 people gathered in Bishop’s Castle’s main street on Saturday, April 5 to remember all those killed and suffering in Gaza

Each single person at the vigil represented 1,000 of the women, men, and children who have died in Gaza in the past 18 months.

This shocking figure does not include all those seriously injured or maimed.

Why was this peaceful gathering taking place in a small Shropshire town? ‘The nightmare images of destruction shown on our screens over the past 18 months have left many people feeling powerless to help.’ Said Mary Hopkins, one of the group.

“But there things we can do, including calling on our own government to stop all arms sales to the Israeli authorities and press them to stop blocking the delivery of aid. And all of us can boycott Israeli products and brands (including Coke and Costa coffee) until there is a lasting ceasefire.”

Israel, as an occupying power, has an absolute duty under the Geneva Convention to facilitate humanitarian aid. Yet since the collapse of the latest ceasefire talks a month ago, the Israeli government has halted all aid into Gaza, including food, water, medicines and electricity.

The targeting of civilians in this way is illegal under international law and is leading to illness and starvation particularly among children.

“Eighteen months of bloodshed and nothing is resolved. Everyone knows in their hearts that there will never be peace until a just solution is found, and this has to start with a permanent ceasefire and a massive aid effort.

“This would enable the release of thousands of Palestinian detainees, the return of the fifty-nine Israeli hostages, and finally end the slaughter of so many innocent civilians’ added Mary.