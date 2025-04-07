Village primary school celebrates after being recognised for commitment to creativity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whixall CofE Primary School and Nursery has received a silver 'Artsmark Award'.

The Artsmark programme aims to give teachers to the skills they require to "embed arts, culture and creativity" across the whole curriculum.

The programme recognises a school's commitment to creativity and is the only award for arts and cultural provision in England.

The Artsmark Award is accredited by Arts Council England.

Pupils at Whixall Cofe Primary School with the Artsmark Award.

To achieve their Artsmark Award, Whixall CofE Primary Shcool and Nursery had to develop its arts and cultural provision. This was achieved by creating a plan that was delivered across the whole school.

In the last two years, staff have received training and support from the Artsmark’s delivery partner, Goldsmiths, University of London.

The Artsmark assessor commended the primary school for valuing and promoting arts and culture.

Headteacher Nicola Brayford said: "We are extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark silver award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education. Our Artsmark journey has transformed our school by involving our children in the creation of an ambitious and authentic curriculum and by reaching out to encourage our whole community to participate in the richness of the arts."

Dr Darren Henley OBE, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, added: "I would like to congratulate Whixall School on their Artsmark Award. Creative activities and cultural experiences enrich our lives, open our minds to new possibilities and help us make sense of the world around us.

"As an awarded Artsmark school, you are demonstrating that by offering a broad, ambitious and creative curriculum, your young people will develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life."