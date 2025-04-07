The woman in charge of keeping order in the Welsh Parliament has said she will give up the job after the next Senedd election.

Elin Jones has been Llywydd since 2016 but has said it was time for "a new pair of eyes" to keep politicians in check.

She said she was pleased to have set in train the plans to increase membership of the Senedd from 60 to 96 from May 2026.

Jones said she hoped to be a member of that parliament and was looking forward to being a backbencher.

Jones was elected to the first Assembly as it then was in 1999, as the Plaid Cymru member for Ceredigion, a seat she has represented since.

She was the minister for rural affairs during the Labour-Plaid Cymru coalition, before becoming Llywydd in 2016.

The Llywydd's job is to act as the Welsh Parliament's figurehead and referee in the chamber.