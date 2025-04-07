Sainsbury's: exact date UK groceries supermarket is closing its cafes including the West Midlands and Shropshire confirmed
Big changes are coming to local stores in the West Midlands and Shropshire 🛒
Sainsbury’s will close all 61 of its remaining in-store cafes in April
The move is part of a major cost-cutting overhaul affecting over 3,000 jobs
Around 20% of senior management roles will also be axed
Pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters will be removed from stores
The changes aim to save £1 billion over three years amid rising operating costs
A major UK supermarket has revealed the exact date on which it will close 61 in-store cafes across the UK - including several across the West Midlands and Shropshire.
Sainsbury’s first announced plans to close all of its remaining in-store cafes, and remove pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters from stores in January.
The supermarket is also cutting over 3,000 jobs, which will affect around 2% of Sainsbury’s 148,000 employees.
Around 20% of senior management roles are also set to be axed, with the company aiming to streamline its head office and management structures, focusing on fewer but larger roles.
When will Sainsbury’s cafes close?
All of Sainsbury’s remaining cafes will close, with just days left to enjoy them until they are gone for good. The supermarket said most customers no longer use the cafes
As part of the overhaul, Sainsbury’s will also shut its in-store pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters, instead offering the most popular items on shelves.
Cafes will shut at the following locations:
Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
Barnstaple, Devon
Bognor Regis, West Sussex
Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Cannock, Staffordshire
Castle Point, Essex
Cheadle, Greater Manchester
Chichester, West Sussex
Darlington, County Durham
Denton, Greater Manchester
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Durham, County Durham
Ely, Cambridgeshire
Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire
Fosse Park, Leicestershire
Godalming, Surrey
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester
Hedge End, Hampshire
Hempstead Valley, Kent
Hereford, Herefordshire
Isle of Wight
Keighley, West Yorkshire
Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk
Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent
Leek, Staffordshire
Leicester North, East Midlands
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk
Macclesfield, Cheshire
Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon
Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands
Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire
Morecambe, Lancashire
Nantwich, Cheshire
Newport, South Wales
Penzance, Cornwall
Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent
Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon
Pontllanfraith, South Wales
Pontypridd, South Wales
Rhyl, North Wales
Rugby, Warwickshire
Rustington, West Sussex
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex
Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex
Stanway, Colchester, Essex
Swadlincote, Derbyshire
Talbot Heath, Dorset
Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent
Torquay, Devon
Truro, Cornwall
Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk
Waterlooville, Hampshire
Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands
Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire
Winterstoke Road, Bristol
Wrexham, North Wales
