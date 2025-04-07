A major refurbishment of Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon – backed by £1.8 million in UK Government funding – has been completed

SWG Group, based in Welshpool, Brecon-based Bbi (Beacons Business Interiors) and inhouse engineers carried out the work for Powys County Council, which secured 90% of the cost from the government.

It has included new front of house public toilets and back of house dressing room toilets, an upgrade to all internal and external light fittings, helping to make the building more energy efficient, new external windows and doors throughout, a new public lift, a new cargo lift and an upgrade to the air handling system in the auditorium, studio and public areas.

The refurbishment complements previous improvements that were made to the theatre’s main reception, café and bar in 2022, and has taken 12 months.

It was viewed by Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith, during her visit to Powys in March when she also went to see the Elan Valley Lakes development, which is being backed by the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

“I was delighted to see the renovations to Theatr Brycheiniog which have been part-funded by the UK Government,” said Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith. “The theatre is a wonderful resource, and the refurbishment means that audiences will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.

"Along with the development of Tŷ Brycheiniog this investment of over £5 million by the UK Government will benefit Brecon and help kickstart economic growth, putting more money into local people’s pockets as a result."

Anna Wormleighton, Theatr Brycheiniog’s Marketing, Communications and Audiences Manager said: “We were delighted to be able to show Dame Nia Griffith how the renovations have upgraded and rejuvenated our building. We are thankful that this investment improves Theatr Brycheiniog’s sustainability and will help to preserve the future of the theatre, allowing us to continue as one of the leading centres for arts and culture in Mid Wales.”

While in Brecon, Dame Nia also visited Tŷ Brycheiniog, a new multi-agency hub on the Brecon Enterprise Park, which has been turned into offices for Powys County Council and for partner organisations.

The UK Government put £3.5 million towards the cost (90%) of buying the empty former call centre and refurbishing it.

Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Matthew Dorrance said: “We are very grateful to UK Government for the £5.3 million in funding they put towards these two projects. It has helped us realise our aims of upgrading the theatre and making it more sustainable to run, and of creating a more practical and cost-effective building for our staff to work and meet in.

“The move to this new, more flexible working space will also free up a much-needed development site in Brecon, at Neuadd Brycheiniog on Cambrian Way.”

The funding for both projects was secured by the council’s Economy and Climate Service, while the work was managed by its Strategic Property Team.

Council staff are in the process of moving over to the new Tŷ Brycheiniog offices, but Y Gaer will remain the main point of contact for members of the public with a query, unless they have an appointment to attend another building.

Theatr Brycheiniog is home to a 477-seat auditorium and 120-seat studio and rehearsal space which are used to put on Welsh and English language productions. For more information on its events visit its website: https://www.brycheiniog.co.uk/en

Dame Nia Griffith MP on stage at Theatr Brycheiniog with (left) Ioan Wynne, Technical Manager at the theatre and (right) Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance. Behind them (from left) are Andy Collinson, Chair of the Board at the theatre, Brecon West Cllr David Meredith, the council’s Director of Economic Development and Growth Diane Reynolds, and Brecon East Cllrs Liz Rijnenberg and Chris Walsh