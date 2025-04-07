Mid & North Powys Mind’s move to new home nears completion

The mental health charity will cease operations at its current base, Crescent Chambers, on Friday, April 18, and aims to reopen in its new premises on Mondat, May 19 (subject to confirmation). An official open day is planned for the end of May, inviting the public to explore the newly renovated space.

This move marks the culmination of an ambitious project that began last year when Mid & North Powys Mind purchased the Dance Centre from dance charity Impelo.

The acquisition was made possible through support from Powys County Council and capital grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, alongside the Arts Council of Wales Capital Fund programme.

Renovation work has been progressing steadily, with Mid & North Powys Mind’s section of the building set to be completed first. Impelo, which will continue to lease the studio space as part of a collaborative agreement, is expected to complete its side of the building later in the autumn.

During the transition period, most of Mid & North Powys Mind’s services will remain operational. However, some in-person activities, including its Drop-In service, art, yoga, craft, and ‘Stitch and Bitch’ groups, will be paused from April 15 until the new building is ready. The charity’s 16-25s Thursday group will continue meeting at various locations around Llandrindod Wells.

For individuals who receive counselling or one-to-one support at the charity’s offices, alternative venues will be arranged, and service users will be contacted directly. Phone lines will remain open throughout the transition.

This milestone follows a challenging period for both Mid & North Powys Mind and Impelo. Impelo faced financial uncertainty after losing multi-year Arts Council funding in 2023, leading to staff reductions and the temporary closure of the Dance Centre. The sale of the building to Mid & North Powys Mind provided stability for both organisations, allowing Impelo to retain its studio space while ensuring the mental health charity secured a long-term, purpose-built home.

Speaking last year about the project, Mid & North Powys Mind’s Co-CEOs Jo Lewis and Mary Griffiths said: “Mid & North Powys Mind have been looking for a new building to call home for many years; a building that supports wellbeing, that makes people feel valued and that makes them feel better.

“We have never had a fit for purpose building to welcome people to, but now, we have finally found our new home! We are so excited to take this project forward and share the building with Impelo.”

Impelo Trustee Jennifer Owens Adams also welcomed the partnership, calling it a “wonderful new chapter” for Impelo.

“I know how engaged and vibrant our local communities are - and I’ve seen first-hand, how they have engaged with and shaped what Impelo has become and now what it will be- and it is because of them that I feel so thrilled about this new way forward,” she said.

