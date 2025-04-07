Welsh Lib Dems Announce Senedd Candidates for Mid Wales

Sitting Senedd Member Jane Dodds has been selected as the party’s lead candidate in Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, which will cover both Radnorshire and Brecknockshire.

Llanidloes County Councillor and former General Election candidate Glyn Preston will top the party’s list for Gwynedd Maldwyn, which covers Montgomeryshire.

Jane Doods has served as a Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales since 2021 and during that time has secured funding for the Newtown Health hub, successfully campaigned to reverse cuts on the Heart of Wales Line and campaigned against cuts to local public services as well as for more investment and support for the rural community. Prior to entering politics, Jane was a child protection social care worker for over 27 years.

Cllr Glyn Preston has represented Llanidloes on Powys County Council since 2022, and was the Liberal Democrat General Election candidate for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr in last summer's election.

Both Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd and Gwynedd Maldwyn are among the Welsh Liberal Democrats' top target seats next year, with both being considered historic heartlands for the Party.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats regained the seat of Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe at the parliamentary level last summer following the election of David Chadwick and also has the highest number of councillors across the county.

The party also senses opportunity in the collapse of their historic rival, the Conservatives across Wales and Powys, with no MPs left in Powys and no Conservative councillors left at all in the South of the County.

The change in the electoral system across Wales for the Welsh Parliament elections means candidates only need around 12% of the vote to gain a seat, making it much more likely for smaller parties to succeed.

Jane Dodds MS said: “I’m delighted to be leading the list for the Welsh Liberal Democrats in the South of Powys as part of the new Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd seat.

“The Liberal Democrats have been going from strength to strength across the constituency over the past few years, with David Chadwick winning the seat back for us at a parliamentary level last summer and our party having elected record numbers of councillors, including another just this week in a by-election.

“Over the last five years I’ve fought hard to oppose Labour’s cuts to public services across Mid Wales, to protect our farmers and to clean up our rivers - as well as secure major investments in Mid Wales. I look forward to getting out there and speaking to the voters and asking them to put their trust in me once again.”

Cllr Glyn Preston added: “It's an honour to have been selected as the lead candidate in Gwynedd Maldwyn. Montgomeryshire is my home, I went to school here and work here and have been able to represent the area as a local councillor for several years, where I’ve campaigned hand in hand with the local community to fight for our public services like Llanidloes hospital.

“Montgomeryshire is an area with a strong liberal history and even today people remember the great representation provided by former Liberal MPs like Alex Carlile and Emlyn Hooson.

“If I’m elected, I promise to be a strong voice for this area in Cardiff Bay, ensuring that Mid Wales cannot be forgotten by the Welsh Government.”