'I joined the police to put bad guys in jail, it is all I ever wanted to do as I served Shropshire as a murder detecvie'

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy has retired from West Mercia Police, 30 years after starting as a Police Constable on the streets of Runcorn in 1995.

Based at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford the 55-year-old and his team have been responsible for locking up a host of the county's most chilling violent criminals - and most importantly, getting justice for their victims and their families.

After joining West Mercia back in 2003 - returning to Telford, the town he grew up in, DCI Bellamy has been involved in more than 50 murder cases.

He signed off with a conviction in one of the county's most brazen and terrifying crimes of recent years, with a guilty verdict for two men over the murder of DPD worker Aurman Singh on the streets of Shrewsbury in 2023.

The result came after tracking the pair down to Austria after they fled the country to escape justice.

That verdict was the second success for detectives as they looked to solve the confusing puzzle of why a group of men would attack a DPD worker out delivering parcels, leaving him butchered and dying in the street - and stealing nothing in the process.

Last year another five men were convicted as part of the investigation - four for murder, and one for manslaughter.

During his ten year at the Major Investigation Unit the team have been faced with a series of horrific crimes.

They include the cold-blooded killing of Cheryl Hooper, a 51-year old woman shot by her estranged husband in front of her teenage daughter, the killing of popular Halfway House cafe owner Satnam Singh Blugher - murdered by a man he had helped to get work, and the harrowing murder of seven-year-old Archie Spriggs, who died at the hands of his own mother.

Cheryl Hooper was tragically killed by her jealous estranged husband.

Asked if he was surprised at the level of violence involved in some of the cases in quiet rural Shropshire his response is clear: "What people are capable of is not a shock anymore."

He said that was made clear to him when he started out, as he dealt with an utterly harrowing case.

He said: "Nothing surprises me. Very early on I dealt with an absolutely awful job where a guy had travelled up to Shropshire and killed his three children then took his own life. Why would anyone do that."

As he prepared to leave the force for a final time the Shropshire Star caught up with DCI Bellamy, who spoke of his pride in his colleagues, at the results they have secured for families - and lifted the lid on some of the difficulties and successes faced when investigating murders.

He joined the force at the age of 25, signing up with Cheshire Police and landing in Runcorn as his first posting - a town he said had provided a perfect grounding for a rookie recruit learning their trade.

He said: "I joined Cheshire for seven years and started at Runcorn, which I had never heard of, but it was an excellent policing division with its own challenges in terms of policing - with Merseyside overspill - so it was a very good place to cut your teeth and learn your trade."

The move to the detective ranks didn't come immediately. First he trained and qualified to be a firearms officer, but decided to switch and trained in Cheshire as a detective looking at burglaries and drug crimes.

He explained the motivation for the move, saying: "I joined the police to put bad guys in jail, it is all I ever wanted to do was arrest bad guys and deal with major crimes."

DCI Mark Bellamy

While the job is ultimately about catching the bad guys, DCI Bellamy stresses that the key focus has always been to help families - to get justice and answers to help deal with their grief.

He said: "What motivates me is it is about helping the families because in terms of murder they have lost a loved one in violent, totally unexpected circumstances, then they have to start dealing with the grief but they can't really deal with it until they understand why - they want to know why they have been killed and who has done it.

"My job and the team's job is to try and provide answers for them and the consequences of that, you are bringing people to justice and showing the family the police are doing every they can to support them

"And naturally when they get convicted at court, that in my eyes lends itself to them moving into the next stage of their grief because they have got justice for their loved one.

"They will never recover but it helps them in the next stage of grieving."

All cases provide their challenges but the DCI explained how the killing of Cheryl Hooper in Newport in 2018 was 'emotional' for the entire investigating team - with the difficult balance of having to protect the rights of her twisted killer to make sure nothing would jeopardise a conviction.

After shooting her at point blank range Andrew Hooper had fled the scene. He then made a botched attempt to take his own life, succeeding only in causing catastrophic injuries to his own face.

Andrew Hooper before his botched attempted to take his own life.

Those injuries meant he spent months in hospital - and was unable to speak, or be interviewed by officers for 11 months.

DCI Bellamy said the case had been a "really emotional one for the team," with Cheryl a similar age to many of the team tasked with solving the murder.

He spoke of the difficulties in ensuring Hooper was put on trial and convicted of his horrific crime and "having to put his rights and welfare first" - working closely with Cheryl's family to make sure they knew the reasons behind the delay.

He said: "The last thing we wanted is any challenge from the defence that he was vulnerable or susceptible where those interviews took place.

"We had to make sure there was that integrity around it so it could not be challenged."

He added: "We had to work closely with Stoke hospital who were fantastic, keeping us updated and helping us to deal with those challenges."

Hooper was eventually interviewed twice by DCI Bellamy and his team, in his room at the hospital – with each interview lasting around 45 minutes.

During his trial Hooper gave evidence by typing responses into a computer with one hand.

But at the earlier stage his injuries meant that his police interviews, which both took place on the same day, were conducted with cards and an alphabet board.

Hooper was eventually jailed for life, with a minimum term of 31 years.

Since then Cheryl's daughter Georgia, has become a prominent campaigner raising the importance of tackling domestic violence.

DCI Bellamy spoke of his admiration for her efforts, after experiencing the horror of Hooper's merciless actions.

He said: "It was shocking because Georgia was 13 or 14 and what she witnessed was awful but she is an incredible young lady and will no doubt continue her fight to keep her mum's memory very much alive and do all she does to fight for victims of domestic abuse."

Speaking about his final case - the convictions of seven men over the killing of Aurman Singh DCI Bellamy was full of praise for the swift and diligent actions of colleagues - that led to quick arrests and the securing of vital evidence.

That included officers immediately at the scene who recovered Ring doorbell footage that showed the gang's brazen attack, as well as a lone officer who identified and followed an Audi carrying four of the killers back to their homes in the West Midlands.

Aurman Singh was killed in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury.

The Staffordshire officer's efforts meant they were arrested, and seen disposing of vital evidence within hours of the killing.

DCI Bellamy said: "The police officer that did that was amazing, I will be forever grateful to him."

He explained that the work of those immediately at the scene had helped with a crime that had immediately felt out of the ordinary for Shropshire.

He said: "I was just out having a walk at lunch to get some fresh air and I got the call to say 'we have got this' and you think 'that does not feel local'."

He added: "The ring door bell footage revealed within an hour that we were looking for a large group of men.

"The people who responded to it initially did a great job protecting the scene and getting the ring doorbell footage. That was a massive breakthrough for us so then the focus turns to 'who are the other four'."

With five people in custody attention turned to four suspects who had managed to flee the scene, with DCI Bellamy explaining: "We knew within 48 to 72 hours that they had left."

Investigations eventually tracked both men - Sehajpal Singh and Mehakdeep Singh - down to Austria.

He said: "Our enquiries identified they were in Austria and from there it was 'could we narrow it down to a particular area of Austria'.

"And basically we made a telephone call to Austrian police and thankfully cops want to help cops. I got hold of my equivalent over there by the name of Christian which was absolutely amazing and he said 'leave it to me'."

After a protracted and complicated authorisation process - involving detailed government level approval - the operation was hatched to arrest the unsuspecting pair.

DCI Bellamy said: "I flew in on the Sunday, did a briefing with Christian and his team, they were running surveillance, and on the Monday we had them arrested."

He said the pair had appeared 'shellshocked' as the team swooped in, but said they were likely expecting it having been using the internet to search for the fate of their fellow attackers previously jailed in the case.

Both men are set to be sentenced on April 11.

Signing off the DCI said he was proud of what he, and his team have done for victims.

He said: "I joined the police with no real idea as to where I was going to go and if you told me when I turned up at Runcorn Police Station that I would end up as DCI of a major crimes unit experiencing what I have experienced I would gladly have done that.

"I am really proud of what my team have achieved and my personal achievements, in what we have done for victims - that has always been the motivation."