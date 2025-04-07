Firefighters battle blaze involving hedge in Whitchurch residential area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.48am reporting a fire in the open on Kingsway.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved six metres of hedgerow.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

The fire was under control by 11.09am