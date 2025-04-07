Shropshire Star
Firefighters battle blaze involving hedge in Whitchurch residential area

Firefighters were called to a residential area in Whitchurch today after a fire involving a hedge.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.48am reporting a fire in the open on Kingsway.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved six metres of hedgerow

Firefighters used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze. 

The fire was under control by 11.09am 

