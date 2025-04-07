Fire crews tackle early morning shed blaze in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station were sent to the scene of the incident at Waverley in Telford.

Initial reports of the fire came in at 4.22am describing a 'fire in the open'.

An update from the fire service said that on arrival crews found one shed "well alight", as well as two wheelie bins.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had used hosereel jets and drag rakes to deal with the blaze.

The update added that the crews conducted thorough inspection of two properties for possible fire damage.