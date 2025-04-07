Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fatal collision that happened in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon (April 5)

The collision took place on the A4059 between Storey Arms, Brecon and Penderyn at approximately 4.20pm. A motorcycle with an attached side car was involved.

Sadly, the woman travelling in the side car died at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The male rider is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened just before midnight.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch, online at https://orlo.uk/40jKS, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

Quote ref: 277 of April 5.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.