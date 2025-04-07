Burst water pipe near to railway line in Telford repaired after nearly five days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent Water has confirmed that repairs have been completed in Dawley.

The water company said engineers will work to reinstate the road surface at the location of the incident as soon as possible.

Residents have been warned that water supplies may still be impacted, and may notice slightly lower pressure or discoloured water.

Severn Trent was first made aware of the incident last Wednesday (April 2).

Engineers worked into the night, but found that it would be "unsafe" to continue with works in the evening.

An update at 6.17am this morning (April 7) said Severn Trent has required support from third parties "due to the complexity of the burst location".

The water company issued an apology to residents and said water supplies would now return to normal after the works have been completed.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "The burst has now been repaired and our teams will be reinstating the road surface and getting everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience while we completed this repair and thank everyone for their patience."