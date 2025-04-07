A Builth Wells town centre pub has been given permission to convert a building it purchased last year into additional room for diners

The White Horse Inn, on High Street, submitted plans to change the use of the former Browns shop and basement into a food and drink area and a cellar.

In their proposal, the White Horse said the change of use will form an extension to the adjacent property, White Horse Inn. The buildings were originally one and were separated.

Powys County Council approved the plans this week.

Applicants D and R Owen said they plan to repaint Brown’s shopfront to match the White Horse’s black and white colour scheme and full details of knock through and window alterations will be agreed under an listed buildings consent application.

The newly created food and drink area will be open Monday to Friday 10am until 1am, on Saturday from 10am until 2am and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am until 11.59pm.

The building, at 13-15 High Street, is of historic interest to the town as it was the only house built from a fund that was raised after the Great Fire of Builth Wells in December 1690, which destroyed almost the entire town.

In February town councillors raised no objection to the plans and recommended approval of it.