Broken down bus causing delays out of Wolverhampton city centre
Motorists coming out of Wolverhampton are experiencing long delays this evening due to a broken down bus.
By Paul Jenkins
The bus has broken down on the A4124 Wednesfield Road, in Wolverhampton, coming out of the city around Lincoln Street with one lane blocked.
Congestion has been reported all the way down to Ring Road St David's, with travel times of around 30 minutes.