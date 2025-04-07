A Powys man caught for drink driving twice in the past and a history of failing to provide a specimen, has been caught again

Ian Jones admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Brecon Police Station on March 5 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 62 year-old of Cae Melyn, Newtown was spotted by police driving slowly and swerving all over the road on March 5 2025.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said: “The vehicle pulled into a lay by and police approached the driver, Jones and was smelling of intoxicants, and is speech was slurred. He gave a sample of breath and it showed 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is not admissible as evidence.

“He was taken to Brecon Police Station where he was asked to provide an evidential sample and he failed with no medical reason given.”

The court was told Jones has four convictions for five offences with three being driving related – in November 2014 he was convicted of failing to provide when in charge of a vehicle; and in 2015 he was convicted of driving without a licence and being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his system.

Ms Connors said Jones missed out on having two drink drive offences within 10 years by about six weeks and it would have led to a minimum three year ban.

Mitigating, Mr Jason Patel said Jones had suffered for a long time with an alcohol addiction.

“He is now 62 years of age and on the day in question in was at home and had a blip in terms of alcohol consumption and he needed some food and decided to drive to a local shop about half a mile from home.

“He pulled into the lay by and the police pulled in with an unmarked vehicle.”

Mr Patel said Jones has voluntarily engaged with Alcoholics Anonymous since 2008 and has had significant years of abstinence in that time but he has also had blips which have led to convictions.

He said Jones has also engaged with Kaliedoscope in Brecon and Newtown.

Mr Patel said Jones has a carpet and upholstery cleaning business and will need to employ a driver to enable him to see clients.

“He is doing all he can and has been addressing his addiction over the years,” Mr Patel said.

Probation officer Jade Price said: “During his journey on that day he realised the error of his ways and he pulled over. He said the process at the police station phased and panicked him.” She said Jones has a long term history of depression, and likes being alone but he admitted that he is alone too much to be good for him and when he struggles he finds it hard to ask for help.

She recommended a 12 month alcohol treatment requirement, 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates gave him a 12 week prison sentence but they suspended it for 18 months.

In the meantime, he will have to complete a 12 month alcohol treatment requirement, 15 rehabilitation days and he was banned from driving for 36 months. He will also have to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.