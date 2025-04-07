A disqualified driver who went 50 miles to Brecon and back before being stopped by police, has been placed on a community order

Darren Bradbury was banned from the road for 18 months on December 6 2023 for drink driving.

But the 40 year-old of Kingsland, Temple Drive previously admitted driving a Land Rover on the A483 at Wellington Road on February 20 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said police saw a Freelander on Wellington Road in Llandrindod Wells at about 8.20pm on February 20, heading into the town.

“They knew it was owned by Bradbury and they knew he was disqualified. They stopped the vehicle and he was in the driver’s seat. He admitted going for a drive to the Brecon area before he was then stopped.”

Ms Connors said Bradbury was interviewed and said he had got his dates wrong and he thought the drink drive course had taken more time off his driving ban.

She said Bradbury had driven about 50 miles in total, a significant distance while being disqualified.

The court was told Bradbury has nine convictions for 16 offences, the last being the driving disqualification for drink driving and that he was on police bail for a grievous bodily harm matter from October 2024 at the time of this offence, although he has not been charged yet.

Probation officer Jade Price said Bradbury had purchased the car a week before the incident ready for when he got his licence back. She said there had been a notable decline in his offending in recent years as he previously as a prolific offender because of his addiction to drugs.

She said: “He drove to drop a friend off in Brecon.

“He previously worked at a steel factory several years ago. He has not worked since and is on long term sick at the moment.

“He has been heroin free for one year but since giving up drugs he has been drinking more.” She said he has several physical ailments and suffers with anxiety and depression.

She recommended a community order with rehabilitation sessions.

Representing himself, Bradbury said: “I was drinking heavily at the start of the year so I would welcome some help with that.”

Magistrates banned him for 10 months in total – eight months for driving while disqualified and the two months still remaining on his initial ban.

He was handed a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation activity days. He was also fined £100 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.