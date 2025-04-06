Firefighters rescue person stuck in lift at Ludlow flats
Firefighters rescued someone from a lift in an apartment building in Ludlow this morning.
The incident happened at Pepper Lane.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 11.34am on Sunday, April 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘lift rescue, persons locked in’.
“Crews used small gear and a short extension ladder to rescue one person from the lift.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.