'Every step I take is for Lily-May and families like ours': Shropshire mums who lost children to road tragedies campaign for safer streets

Lily-May Vaughan was just 17 when she was killed in a crash at Shawbury due to her boyfriend’s dangerous driving.

Lily-May, who went to school in Wolverhampton and Kidderminster as well as Kidderminster College, would have been 20 this year. Her mum Leanne is walking the Wrekin 20 times to honour her beloved daughter.

And for one of the walks next Sunday, April 13, she will be joined by other people who have lost loved ones to road crashes, a campaign group known as Forget Me Not Families Uniting.

The group includes Crystal Owen, whose son Harvey along with three of his friends - Wilf Fitchett, Hugo Morris and Jevon Hirst - died in a crash in Snowdonia in November 2023.

To support Leanne’s fundraising in memory of Lily-May, you can donate at justgiving.com/page/leanne-vaughan-1735836132997

Harvey Owen, who lost his life alongside three friends in a crash in North Wales in November 2023

Since that tragedy, Crystal has been campaigning for graduated driving licences, which would mean tighter restrictions on new drivers including banning them from carrying young passengers for a period of time after passing their test, unless an older adult is with them.

She took a 100,000-signature petition to Downing Street this week (April 2) to put pressure on the government to bring about change.

Crystal Owen hands the box containing the petition signatures to a security guard at 10 Downing Street

The campaign has the backing of Leanne and Lily-May’s family, as well as Roadpeace, a national charity which supports the bereaved families of people who have died in road crashes.

Proceeds of the charity Wrekin walks will go to Roadpeace.

Leanne said: “On February 4, 2023, my beautiful daughter Lily-May was tragically killed in a car crash. She was just 17.

“Lily-May was the light of our lives - so full of happiness, energy, and love.

“Her absence has left an unfillable void, and we are heartbroken beyond words.

“Devastatingly, Lily-May’s story is not unique. In Great Britain, young drivers aged 17 to 24 are involved in 24 per cent of all collisions resulting in death or serious injury, despite making up only seven per cent of the driving population.

“Every statistic represents a shattered family enduring the sudden, traumatic loss of a loved one.

“In the wake of such tragedy, RoadPeace has been a lifeline for me. This incredible charity supports bereaved families like mine, offering peer connections, emotional support, and practical tools to navigate the overwhelming grief that follows a road death.

Lily-May Vaughan

“To honour Lily-May’s heavenly birthday, I am walking the Wrekin 20 times. My goal is to raise funds for RoadPeace so they can continue helping families traumatically affected by road deaths.

“Every step I take is a step for Lily-May, for families like ours, and for the hope that we can make our roads safer for everyone.

“Your donation, no matter how big or small, will directly support bereaved families and help raise awareness about the devastating impact of road deaths.

“Together, we can honour Lily-May’s memory and ensure no family has to face this journey alone.

“Please donate today in memory of Lily-May. Your kindness will make a lasting difference to families in their darkest moments.”

Logan Addison, aged 19, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, was found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, April 4 of causing Lily-May’s death by dangerous driving.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday, May 15, having been told by Judge Deni Mathews to prepare for “a significant custodial sentence”.

